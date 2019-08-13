Intuit Inc. (INTU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Both Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit Inc. 254 10.98 N/A 6.25 44.40 Workiva Inc. 52 9.77 N/A -1.09 0.00

Demonstrates Intuit Inc. and Workiva Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Intuit Inc. and Workiva Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit Inc. 0.00% 53% 29.6% Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22%

Risk & Volatility

Intuit Inc. has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Workiva Inc. on the other hand, has 0.95 beta which makes it 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intuit Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Workiva Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Intuit Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Workiva Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intuit Inc. and Workiva Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit Inc. 0 5 6 2.55 Workiva Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Intuit Inc. has a -8.59% downside potential and a consensus price target of $255.18. Meanwhile, Workiva Inc.’s consensus price target is $44.33, while its potential downside is -22.28%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Intuit Inc. is looking more favorable than Workiva Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.2% of Intuit Inc. shares and 67.2% of Workiva Inc. shares. Intuit Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.9% of Workiva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87% Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18%

For the past year Intuit Inc. was less bullish than Workiva Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Intuit Inc. beats Workiva Inc.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.