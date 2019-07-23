Intuit Inc. (INTU)’s Financial Results Comparing With SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

As Application Software businesses, Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit Inc. 247 11.08 N/A 5.63 43.22 SPS Commerce Inc. 102 7.12 N/A 1.54 67.19

Table 1 highlights Intuit Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SPS Commerce Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Intuit Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Intuit Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than SPS Commerce Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Intuit Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit Inc. 0.00% 54.7% 27.8% SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 7.2%

Volatility & Risk

Intuit Inc. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, SPS Commerce Inc. has beta of 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intuit Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, SPS Commerce Inc. has 4.8 and 4.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. SPS Commerce Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intuit Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Intuit Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit Inc. 0 6 6 2.50 SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Intuit Inc. is $251.58, with potential downside of -10.76%. On the other hand, SPS Commerce Inc.’s potential upside is 12.96% and its average target price is $115. The information presented earlier suggests that SPS Commerce Inc. looks more robust than Intuit Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.8% of Intuit Inc. shares and 96.7% of SPS Commerce Inc. shares. Intuit Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of SPS Commerce Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuit Inc. -0.4% -6.8% 6.37% 9.44% 26.25% 23.52% SPS Commerce Inc. -0.64% 0.23% -2.39% 7.6% 49.12% 25.93%

For the past year Intuit Inc. has weaker performance than SPS Commerce Inc.

Summary

Intuit Inc. beats SPS Commerce Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.