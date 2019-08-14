Intuit Inc. (INTU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)

As Application Software companies, Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit Inc. 254 10.98 N/A 6.25 44.40 Paylocity Holding Corporation 93 11.86 N/A 0.76 134.86

In table 1 we can see Intuit Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Paylocity Holding Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Intuit Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Intuit Inc. is currently more affordable than Paylocity Holding Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit Inc. 0.00% 53% 29.6% Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.09 beta means Intuit Inc.’s volatility is 9.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Paylocity Holding Corporation has beta of 1.7 which is 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intuit Inc. Its rival Paylocity Holding Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Intuit Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Intuit Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit Inc. 0 5 6 2.55 Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Intuit Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -8.59% and an $255.18 consensus target price. Competitively Paylocity Holding Corporation has an average target price of $118.33, with potential upside of 13.29%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Paylocity Holding Corporation seems more appealing than Intuit Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.2% of Intuit Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.6% of Paylocity Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Intuit Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 32.7% of Paylocity Holding Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87% Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56%

For the past year Intuit Inc. was less bullish than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Summary

Intuit Inc. beats Paylocity Holding Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.