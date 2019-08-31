Intuit Inc. (INTU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit Inc. 260 10.97 N/A 6.25 44.40 Oracle Corporation 54 4.40 N/A 2.90 19.39

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Intuit Inc. and Oracle Corporation. Oracle Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Intuit Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Intuit Inc. is presently more expensive than Oracle Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intuit Inc. and Oracle Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit Inc. 0.00% 53% 29.6% Oracle Corporation 0.00% 38.8% 9.5%

Risk & Volatility

Intuit Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.09 beta. From a competition point of view, Oracle Corporation has a 1.15 beta which is 15.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intuit Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Oracle Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Oracle Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Intuit Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Intuit Inc. and Oracle Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit Inc. 0 4 5 2.56 Oracle Corporation 2 11 6 2.32

Intuit Inc.’s upside potential is 0.37% at a $289.44 average price target. Meanwhile, Oracle Corporation’s average price target is $56.86, while its potential upside is 9.22%. Based on the data shown earlier, Oracle Corporation is looking more favorable than Intuit Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.2% of Intuit Inc. shares and 56.6% of Oracle Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Intuit Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 34.3% of Oracle Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87% Oracle Corporation -3.11% -2.95% 2.59% 11.8% 17.96% 24.7%

For the past year Intuit Inc. was more bullish than Oracle Corporation.

Summary

Intuit Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Oracle Corporation.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.