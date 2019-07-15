Intuit Inc. (INTU)’s Financial Results Comparing With NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit Inc. 244 11.11 N/A 5.63 43.22 NetSol Technologies Inc. 7 0.97 N/A 0.69 10.29

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. NetSol Technologies Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Intuit Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Intuit Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit Inc. 0.00% 54.7% 27.8% NetSol Technologies Inc. 0.00% 13% 8.2%

Volatility and Risk

Intuit Inc. has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, NetSol Technologies Inc. has beta of 0.44 which is 56.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intuit Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival NetSol Technologies Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. NetSol Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Intuit Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Intuit Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit Inc. 0 6 6 2.50 NetSol Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Intuit Inc. is $251.58, with potential downside of -10.96%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.8% of Intuit Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.5% of NetSol Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Intuit Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.3% of NetSol Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuit Inc. -0.4% -6.8% 6.37% 9.44% 26.25% 23.52% NetSol Technologies Inc. 2.32% 6.32% 3.97% -12.5% 41.4% 14.96%

For the past year Intuit Inc. was more bullish than NetSol Technologies Inc.

Summary

Intuit Inc. beats NetSol Technologies Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for companies in the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System, which enables its users to manage and maintain a contract throughout its life cycle; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) that automates and manages the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used in conjunction with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The companyÂ’s NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Mobility that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access various channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Mobility includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer that provides a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.