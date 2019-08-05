Intuit Inc. (INTU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Both Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit Inc. 252 10.51 N/A 6.25 44.40 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.47 N/A 0.43 21.18

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Intuit Inc. and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Intuit Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Intuit Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit Inc. 0.00% 53% 29.6% Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 5.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.09 shows that Intuit Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 0.95 beta which is 5.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Intuit Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and has 3.5 Quick Ratio. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intuit Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Intuit Inc. and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit Inc. 0 5 6 2.55 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Intuit Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -4.49% and an $255.18 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is $10.5, which is potential 21.81% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. looks more robust than Intuit Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.2% of Intuit Inc. shares and 26.5% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Intuit Inc. shares. Competitively, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has 58.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87% Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.55% 0.77% -4.28% 12.38% 8.52% 20.18%

For the past year Intuit Inc. was more bullish than Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Summary

Intuit Inc. beats Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.