Intuit Inc. (INTU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

We are comparing Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit Inc. 274 2.46 250.79M 6.25 44.40 Domo Inc. 21 0.00 19.66M -5.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Intuit Inc. and Domo Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intuit Inc. and Domo Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit Inc. 91,402,434.58% 53% 29.6% Domo Inc. 93,619,047.62% -253.9% -49.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intuit Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Domo Inc. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intuit Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Domo Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Intuit Inc. and Domo Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 Domo Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Intuit Inc. has a consensus price target of $292.63, and a 10.04% upside potential. Domo Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 average price target and a 56.45% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Domo Inc. is looking more favorable than Intuit Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Intuit Inc. and Domo Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.2% and 93% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Intuit Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Domo Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87% Domo Inc. -5.03% 0% -24.95% 6.49% 72.73% 41.31%

For the past year Intuit Inc. has weaker performance than Domo Inc.

Summary

Intuit Inc. beats Domo Inc. on 9 of the 13 factors.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.