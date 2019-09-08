Intuit Inc. (INTU)’s Financial Results Comparing With AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit Inc. 261 10.88 N/A 6.25 44.40 AppFolio Inc. 92 14.93 N/A 0.55 176.83

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Intuit Inc. and AppFolio Inc. AppFolio Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Intuit Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Intuit Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit Inc. 0.00% 53% 29.6% AppFolio Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 12.2%

Risk and Volatility

Intuit Inc. has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, AppFolio Inc.’s beta is 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intuit Inc. Its rival AppFolio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Intuit Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AppFolio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Intuit Inc. and AppFolio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 AppFolio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Intuit Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1.68% and an $292.63 average target price. Competitively AppFolio Inc. has a consensus target price of $61, with potential downside of -37.11%. Based on the data given earlier, Intuit Inc. is looking more favorable than AppFolio Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.2% of Intuit Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.8% of AppFolio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Intuit Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, AppFolio Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87% AppFolio Inc. -8.17% -6.47% 0.32% 57.92% 56.1% 63.04%

For the past year Intuit Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AppFolio Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Intuit Inc. beats AppFolio Inc.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.