Intuit Inc. (INTU) Reaches $291.24 52-Week High; Paradigm Asset Management Co Cut By $9.46 Million Its Paycom Software (PAYC) Stake

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) stake by 16.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 50 shares as Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)’s stock rose 19.50%. The Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc holds 250 shares with $47.28M value, down from 300 last quarter. Paycom Software Inc now has $14.62B valuation. The stock increased 2.01% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $253.6. About 239,026 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer

The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) hit a new 52-week high and has $302.89 target or 4.00% above today’s $291.24 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $76.21B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. If the $302.89 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.05 billion more. The stock increased 5.63% or $15.54 during the last trading session, reaching $291.24. About 1.15 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit

Among 6 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Intuit has $285 highest and $23900 lowest target. $265.17’s average target is -8.95% below currents $291.24 stock price. Intuit had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of INTU in report on Monday, March 25 with “Equal-Weight” rating. UBS maintained the shares of INTU in report on Friday, May 24 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of INTU in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $28000 target in Friday, April 26 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $28500 target in Friday, May 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, May 24 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Tuesday, April 2. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $285 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, May 24. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of INTU in report on Friday, April 12 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuit (INTU) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 22, 2019 : CRM, INTU, ROST, HPQ, VMW, GPS, ATGE – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuit (INTU) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit (INTU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Intuit Inc. shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt reported 87,800 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Veritas Inv Mgmt Llp has invested 0.06% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma owns 1,748 shares. Federated Investors Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,587 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, New York-based fund reported 43,916 shares. Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Trust Com has invested 0.02% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 106,500 shares. Thomas White Ltd has 6,760 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Minnesota-based Us Comml Bank De has invested 0.11% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn holds 1.01 million shares or 4.64% of its portfolio. 3.90 million are owned by Primecap Ca. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.86% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 304,289 shares. 214 are owned by Farmers & Merchants Invs. Alta Capital Limited Liability Co, Utah-based fund reported 75,239 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.08% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 2,433 shares.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance services and products for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $76.21 billion. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll services and products, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. It has a 53.18 P/E ratio. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased Reg stake by 6,340 shares to 57,730 valued at $1.08B in 2019Q1. It also upped Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) stake by 550 shares and now owns 61,700 shares. Aptiv Plc was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Paycom (NYSE:PAYC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Paycom has $246 highest and $17500 lowest target. $209.20’s average target is -17.51% below currents $253.6 stock price. Paycom had 8 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) rating on Wednesday, April 17. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $210 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Jefferies.