Intuit Inc. (INTU) Forms $270.05 Double Top; Autohome American Depositary Shares Each Rep (ATHM) Shorts Up By 2.28%

Autohome Inc American Depositary Shares Each Rep (NYSE:ATHM) had an increase of 2.28% in short interest. ATHM’s SI was 7.07M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.28% from 6.91 million shares previously. With 626,400 avg volume, 11 days are for Autohome Inc American Depositary Shares Each Rep (NYSE:ATHM)’s short sellers to cover ATHM’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.02% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $82.12. About 279,030 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 0.36% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 4.36; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN; 13/04/2018 – Autohome Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: AUTOHOME SEES 1Q REV. 1.22B YUAN TO 1.25B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EPS $2.80; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY SHR RMB 4.05; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92

Intuit Inc. (INTU) formed double top with $283.55 target or 5.00% above today’s $270.05 share price. Intuit Inc. (INTU) has $70.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $270.05. About 132,216 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:

Among 12 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intuit has $285 highest and $212 lowest target. $251.58’s average target is -6.84% below currents $270.05 stock price. Intuit had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. The company was upgraded on Monday, February 4 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Friday, February 1 with “Neutral”. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, May 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Intuit Inc. shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning owns 10,417 shares. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn holds 1.01 million shares. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America accumulated 747 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Rmb Lc stated it has 1,056 shares. Raymond James Finance Incorporated reported 7,805 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 64,824 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership accumulated 156,041 shares. Barr E S And Company has invested 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Legal & General Grp Public Llc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1.60M shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt reported 3,600 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Management accumulated 94 shares. Cadence National Bank Na accumulated 2,525 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 12,209 shares.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Autohome Inc.’s (NYSE:ATHM) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Autohome Inc (ATHM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Autohome Stock Lost 26% in May – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On TransUnion (TRU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mid America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile clients in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $9.70 billion. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including firm generated content, include automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, and photos and video clips; automobile library, which includes a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other unique features, as well as manufacturersÂ’ suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user forums and user generated content. It has a 24.9 P/E ratio. Autohome Inc. also offers advertising services for automakers and dealers; dealer subscription services that allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites; and used automobile listings services, which allow used automobile dealers and individuals to market their automobiles for sale on its Websites.