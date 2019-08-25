Intuit Inc. (INTU) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit Inc. 258 10.65 N/A 6.25 44.40 Twilio Inc. 131 19.73 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intuit Inc. and Twilio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intuit Inc. and Twilio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit Inc. 0.00% 53% 29.6% Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intuit Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Twilio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and its Quick Ratio is 5.8. Twilio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Intuit Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intuit Inc. and Twilio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit Inc. 0 4 5 2.56 Twilio Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

Intuit Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 3.20% and an $287.67 consensus target price. On the other hand, Twilio Inc.’s potential upside is 19.65% and its consensus target price is $153.11. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Twilio Inc. is looking more favorable than Intuit Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.2% of Intuit Inc. shares and 73.9% of Twilio Inc. shares. 0.1% are Intuit Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Twilio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87% Twilio Inc. -5.76% 1.64% 8.2% 33.99% 139.84% 55.78%

For the past year Intuit Inc. was less bullish than Twilio Inc.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.