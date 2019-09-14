Intuit Inc. (INTU) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Comparison side by side

Since Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit Inc. 262 10.17 N/A 6.25 44.40 The Trade Desk Inc. 224 16.66 N/A 1.92 137.07

Demonstrates Intuit Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. The Trade Desk Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Intuit Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Intuit Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than The Trade Desk Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit Inc. 0.00% 53% 29.6% The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 9.1%

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intuit Inc. Its rival The Trade Desk Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Intuit Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The Trade Desk Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Intuit Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 The Trade Desk Inc. 1 1 2 2.50

Intuit Inc.’s average target price is $292.63, while its potential upside is 10.33%. The Trade Desk Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $231 average target price and a 11.33% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that The Trade Desk Inc. appears more favorable than Intuit Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intuit Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.2% and 82.1% respectively. Intuit Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87% The Trade Desk Inc. 6.01% 12.64% 19.03% 88.01% 206.32% 126.87%

For the past year Intuit Inc. was less bullish than The Trade Desk Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Intuit Inc. beats The Trade Desk Inc.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.