Intuit Inc. (INTU) and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Comparing side by side

As Application Software companies, Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit Inc. 259 10.82 N/A 6.25 44.40 RealPage Inc. 61 6.41 N/A 0.37 167.96

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Intuit Inc. and RealPage Inc. RealPage Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Intuit Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Intuit Inc. is presently more affordable than RealPage Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Intuit Inc. and RealPage Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit Inc. 0.00% 53% 29.6% RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Intuit Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.09 beta. In other hand, RealPage Inc. has beta of 1.32 which is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Intuit Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, RealPage Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Intuit Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to RealPage Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Intuit Inc. and RealPage Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit Inc. 0 4 5 2.56 RealPage Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Intuit Inc.’s upside potential is 2.20% at a $289.44 average target price. Competitively RealPage Inc. has an average target price of $60, with potential downside of -4.61%. Based on the results given earlier, Intuit Inc. is looking more favorable than RealPage Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.2% of Intuit Inc. shares and 88.2% of RealPage Inc. shares. Intuit Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 12.5% are RealPage Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87% RealPage Inc. -2.5% 5.38% -2.59% 13.64% 14.85% 29.65%

For the past year Intuit Inc. was more bullish than RealPage Inc.

Summary

Intuit Inc. beats RealPage Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.