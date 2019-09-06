Intuit Inc. (INTU) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit Inc. 261 10.92 N/A 6.25 44.40 Qualys Inc. 85 10.56 N/A 1.47 58.96

Demonstrates Intuit Inc. and Qualys Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Qualys Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Intuit Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Intuit Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Qualys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Intuit Inc. and Qualys Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit Inc. 0.00% 53% 29.6% Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.09 beta means Intuit Inc.’s volatility is 9.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Qualys Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

Intuit Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Qualys Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Intuit Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Qualys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intuit Inc. and Qualys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit Inc. 0 4 5 2.56 Qualys Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$289.44 is Intuit Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -0.98%. On the other hand, Qualys Inc.’s potential upside is 16.85% and its average price target is $94.4. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Qualys Inc. is looking more favorable than Intuit Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.2% of Intuit Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89% of Qualys Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Intuit Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% are Qualys Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87% Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81%

For the past year Intuit Inc. was more bullish than Qualys Inc.

Summary

Intuit Inc. beats Qualys Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.