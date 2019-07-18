Intuit Inc. (INTU) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Intuit Inc. has 89.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 57.87% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.1% of Intuit Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.16% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Intuit Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit Inc. 0.00% 54.70% 27.80% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Intuit Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit Inc. N/A 245 43.22 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Intuit Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Intuit Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit Inc. 0 6 6 2.50 Industry Average 1.06 2.12 3.78 2.66

Intuit Inc. currently has an average price target of $251.58, suggesting a potential downside of -10.78%. The potential upside of the peers is 136.60%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Intuit Inc. make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Intuit Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuit Inc. -0.4% -6.8% 6.37% 9.44% 26.25% 23.52% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year Intuit Inc. has weaker performance than Intuit Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intuit Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Intuit Inc.’s peers have 2.28 and 2.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intuit Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intuit Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Intuit Inc. has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Intuit Inc.’s peers are 22.86% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Dividends

Intuit Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Intuit Inc.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Intuit Inc.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.