Intuit Inc. (INTU) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Intuit Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.87% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Intuit Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.16% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Intuit Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit Inc. 0.00% 54.70% 27.80% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Intuit Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit Inc. N/A 240 43.22 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Intuit Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Intuit Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit Inc. 0 6 6 2.50 Industry Average 1.13 2.12 3.93 2.65

$251.58 is the consensus price target of Intuit Inc., with a potential downside of -7.01%. The potential upside of the competitors is 136.30%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Intuit Inc. make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Intuit Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuit Inc. -0.4% -6.8% 6.37% 9.44% 26.25% 23.52% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year Intuit Inc. has weaker performance than Intuit Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intuit Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Intuit Inc.’s competitors have 2.28 and 2.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intuit Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intuit Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Intuit Inc. has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Intuit Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Intuit Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Intuit Inc.’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors Intuit Inc.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.