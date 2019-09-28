Intuit Inc. (INTU) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) Comparison side by side

Both Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit Inc. 274 2.52 250.79M 6.25 44.40 Elastic N.V. 87 -6.04 44.48M -1.45 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Intuit Inc. and Elastic N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit Inc. 91,382,451.54% 53% 29.6% Elastic N.V. 51,149,954.00% -62.7% -26%

Liquidity

Intuit Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Elastic N.V. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Elastic N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Intuit Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Intuit Inc. and Elastic N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 Elastic N.V. 0 4 4 2.50

Intuit Inc.’s upside potential is 11.19% at a $292.63 consensus price target. On the other hand, Elastic N.V.’s potential upside is 26.66% and its consensus price target is $105. The information presented earlier suggests that Elastic N.V. looks more robust than Intuit Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Intuit Inc. and Elastic N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 91.2% and 61.5% respectively. About 0.1% of Intuit Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Elastic N.V. has 12.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87% Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26%

For the past year Intuit Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Elastic N.V.

Summary

Intuit Inc. beats Elastic N.V. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.