Intuit Inc. (INTU) and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) Contrasting side by side

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit Inc. 263 10.32 N/A 6.25 44.40 ChannelAdvisor Corporation 10 2.08 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intuit Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit Inc. 0.00% 53% 29.6% ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% -7.7% -4.9%

Volatility and Risk

Intuit Inc.’s current beta is 1.09 and it happens to be 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ChannelAdvisor Corporation is 79.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intuit Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival ChannelAdvisor Corporation is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Intuit Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Intuit Inc. has a 8.71% upside potential and an average price target of $292.63.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.2% of Intuit Inc. shares and 84.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Intuit Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87% ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56%

For the past year Intuit Inc. has 40.87% stronger performance while ChannelAdvisor Corporation has -19.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Intuit Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.