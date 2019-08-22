Intuit Inc. (INTU) and BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Contrasting side by side

Both Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit Inc. 257 10.96 N/A 6.25 44.40 BlackLine Inc. 49 11.01 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit Inc. 0.00% 53% 29.6% BlackLine Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6%

Liquidity

Intuit Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BlackLine Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Intuit Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BlackLine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Intuit Inc. and BlackLine Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit Inc. 0 4 6 2.60 BlackLine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -7.62% for Intuit Inc. with consensus price target of $255.2. BlackLine Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $59.5 consensus price target and a 17.36% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that BlackLine Inc. looks more robust than Intuit Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intuit Inc. and BlackLine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.2% and 92% respectively. About 0.1% of Intuit Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1% are BlackLine Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87% BlackLine Inc. -7.76% -16.23% -13.58% -1.17% 2.08% 8.91%

For the past year Intuit Inc. was more bullish than BlackLine Inc.

Summary

Intuit Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors BlackLine Inc.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. The companyÂ’s solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow. Its solutions also comprise financial close management that includes task management, journal entry, and variance analysis; and allows customers to manage the key steps within the close, applying automation where possible, and ensure that tasks are properly completed and reviewed. In addition, the company provides intercompany hub solution comprising intercompany workflow and processing, and netting and settlement, as well as manages the intercompany transaction lifecycle within its platform. Further, it offers a range of key performance indicators that enable clients to compare metrics across their own operating entities, set goals, and gauge their performance over time; and services, such as implementation, support, customer success, and training services. The company sells its platform, primarily through direct sales force to various industries, including consumer/retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, industrial/energy, and services. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.