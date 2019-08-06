Intuit Inc. (INTU) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit Inc. 252 10.36 N/A 6.25 44.40 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 11 0.92 N/A 0.18 58.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Intuit Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Intuit Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Intuit Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Intuit Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit Inc. 0.00% 53% 29.6% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7%

Volatility & Risk

Intuit Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.09. In other hand, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has beta of 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intuit Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intuit Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Intuit Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit Inc. 0 5 6 2.55 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 1 2 2 2.40

Intuit Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -3.17% and an $255.18 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is $11.6, which is potential 19.59% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is looking more favorable than Intuit Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.2% of Intuit Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Intuit Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.3% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -4.63% -11.66% 6.08% -11.89% -14.74% 6.85%

For the past year Intuit Inc. was more bullish than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Summary

Intuit Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.