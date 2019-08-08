Intuit Inc. (INTU) Analysts See $-0.46 EPS; Graham (GHM)’s Sentiment Is 1.32

Analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report $-0.46 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.50 EPS change or 1,250.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. After having $5.26 EPS previously, Intuit Inc.’s analysts see -108.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.56% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $272.76. About 68,579 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU)

Graham Corp (GHM) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.43, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 33 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 25 sold and reduced holdings in Graham Corp. The funds in our database now have: 7.41 million shares, up from 7.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Graham Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 20 Increased: 24 New Position: 9.

Ami Investment Management Inc holds 3.28% of its portfolio in Graham Corporation for 9,113 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 713,556 shares or 2.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Awm Investment Company Inc. has 0.58% invested in the company for 149,146 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 0.44% in the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 187,313 shares.

Analysts await Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 47.37% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GHM’s profit will be $988,081 for 50.03 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Graham Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $197.72 million. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers; and vacuum equipment consisting of steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also services and sells spare parts for its equipment; and supplies components used inside reactor vessels and outside containment vessels of nuclear power facilities.

Among 11 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intuit has $285 highest and $225 lowest target. $255.18’s average target is -6.45% below currents $272.76 stock price. Intuit had 20 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of INTU in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Friday, February 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 24 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Intuit Inc. shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jacobson And Schmitt Advsrs Llc has 3.81% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Daiwa Sb Investments has 4,400 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical accumulated 1,135 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr reported 22,110 shares stake. 12,693 were reported by Cipher Cap Limited Partnership. Polaris Greystone Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 1,332 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership holds 0.83% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 156,041 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,861 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 97,614 shares. Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.31% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 127,134 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, First Hawaiian Bankshares has 0.22% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 1.96% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). The Illinois-based Alley Company Ltd Company has invested 1.96% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).