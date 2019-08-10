Intuit Com Us$0.01 (INTU) Shareholder Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Upped Holding; News (NWSA) Shareholder International Value Advisers Cut Holding as Valuation Rose

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in News Corp (NWSA) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 2.42M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The hedge fund held 8.68 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.01 million, down from 11.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in News Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17B market cap company. The stock increased 5.14% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $13.7. About 4.68M shares traded or 44.73% up from the average. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 10/05/2018 – News Corp Revenue Lifted by Real Estate and Book Units; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 05/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION – NEWS CORP WILL HAVE 65 PER CENT SHAREHOLDING IN COMBINED ENTITY AND TELSTRA WILL HAVE 35 PER CENT; 28/03/2018 – SING TAO NEWS CORP – RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK4 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE & SPECIAL DIVIDEND HK4 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP – DUGOUT WILL BE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF DUGOUT SE ASIA, CO WILL ALSO HAVE A STAKE IN NEW BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – Homebuyers Pull Out All the Stops for Hotly Competitive Spring Market; 10/05/2018 – News Corp: 3rd-Quarter Earnings Affected by Non-Cash Impairment Charges; 14/03/2018 – Ned & Ariel Fulmer Chronicle Their First Home Purchase with Realtor.com® and BuzzFeed; 02/04/2018 – NEWS CORP & TELSTRA COMPLETE FOXTEL TRANSACTION; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP – QTRLY LOSS WAS PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY NON-CASH WRITE-DOWNS OF $998 MLN RELATED TO FOXTEL & FOX SPORTS AUSTRALIA

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Intuit Inc Com Us$0.01 (INTU) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 18,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 287,787 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.23 million, up from 269,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Intuit Inc Com Us$0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $276.57. About 1.22 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Com Us$0.01 (NYSE:SLB) by 930,320 shares to 646,868 shares, valued at $28.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com Us$0.05 (NYSE:PFE) by 19,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,556 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc Com Us$1.00 (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

