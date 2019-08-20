Intuit Com Us$0.01 (INTU) Position Has Boosted by Waverton Investment Management Ltd; Manchester Capital Management Decreased United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $9.40 Million; Share Value Rose

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Intuit Inc Com Us$0.01 (INTU) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 18,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 287,787 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.23 million, up from 269,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Intuit Inc Com Us$0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $272.84. About 845,109 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 84,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 2.29M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256.32 million, down from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $115.07. About 2.12M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Mtn Rec&Cons Auth, CA AsmtDist2 Bnds; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg On SBI’s AT1; Publishes FAQ On Indian Hybrids; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE; 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%; 20/04/2018 – 3U HOLDING TO SELL HANOVER PORTFOLIO; UPS 2018 EBITDA GUIDANCE

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 13.96 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

