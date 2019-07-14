Intuit Com Us$0.01 (INTU) Holding Lifted by Waverton Investment Management Ltd; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Rose, Stephens Upped Stake

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 20,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 241,830 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.67 million, up from 221,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 18.08 million shares traded or 0.09% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY SHR $0.66; QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.62; QTRLY REV $22.79 BLN, UP 10.7 PCT; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Did Not Agree to Offer a Breakup Fee to Fox – Filing; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Video Customers 22.3M; 15/05/2018 – Comcast’s all-cash bid could pit Murdoch against Fox shareholders; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Anticipates Acquisition to Complete Before End 2018; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 19/04/2018 – CMO Today: 21st Century Fox Rejected Comcast Bid; Client Wins Lift Publicis; Users Question Facebook Advertiser; 25/04/2018 – Comcast beats on earnings

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Intuit Inc Com Us$0.01 (INTU) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 18,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 287,787 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.23M, up from 269,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Intuit Inc Com Us$0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $281.65. About 1.02M shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. 845 Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares with value of $30,036 were sold by Murdock Daniel C..

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock Before Q2 Earnings Ahead of Streaming Fight? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: The Jerome Powell Show – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Disney World’s Huge Price Hike Is Great for SeaWorld and Universal – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “B Riley Likes TiVo After Signing 2 Licensing Agreements This Week – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sun Valley confab arrives as media/tech consolidation rolls on – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 8,116 shares to 40,643 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 28,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,904 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southpoint Cap Advisors Limited Partnership reported 4.60 million shares. Allen Operations Limited has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Iberiabank Corp holds 0.03% or 6,066 shares. 835,288 are owned by Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct. Monetta Financial Services reported 27,500 shares. Nwi Ltd Partnership has invested 0.74% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.48% or 279,225 shares. Atlas Browninc has 18,062 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. The Rhode Island-based Coastline Tru has invested 1.17% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Stanley reported 31,945 shares stake. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi accumulated 463,159 shares. Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.32 million shares. 3.23M are owned by Scharf Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Washington Trust Savings Bank stated it has 11,477 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Palisade Limited Com Nj holds 0.05% or 39,250 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuit Inc. (INTU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: LPL, Intuit, Cadence and Microsoft – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insider Weekends: Brother-Sister Duo Purchase Shares Of First Citizens BancShares – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Intuit Stock Dropped 6% – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 GARP Stocks to Scoop Up for Maximum Returns – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Inv invested in 1,862 shares. 109 were accumulated by Contravisory Inv Inc. Susquehanna Group Llp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 345,917 are held by Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited. Moreover, Sei has 0.22% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 143,353 are held by Pnc Finance Services Gp. Alps Advsrs reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). New York-based Forte Limited Liability Co Adv has invested 2.89% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0% or 18 shares. 57 are owned by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Com. Capital Fund Mngmt holds 0.12% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 66,175 shares. King Luther Cap Management stated it has 4,853 shares. American Money Mgmt Lc holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 12,427 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) stated it has 350 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.