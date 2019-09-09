Intuit Com (INTU) Stock Price Rose While Stonebridge Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $1.08 Million; Community Financial Services Group Has Cut Its Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $4.43 Million as Share Price Declined

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $359.17. About 3.20M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – Dow is set to open 100 points higher as Boeing, tech rebound; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WTO FOUND MOST SUPPORT FOR AIRBUS EXPIRED IN 2011; 08/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WILL ‘CONSULT WITH THE U.S. GOVERNMENT ON NEXT STEPS’ AFTER TRUMP ANNOUNCES IRAN NUCLEAR WITHDRAWAL; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 08/03/2018 – BOEING – CO WILL OVERSEE SCREENING, SELECTION & TRAINING OF 100 OKAY AIRWAYS PILOT CADETS OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 26/03/2018 – Boeing delivered its first 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines on Sunday; 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS DEAL VALUED $239M CURRENT LIST PRICE; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS IN Q&A W/REPORTERS; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 25/04/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: 4 cool things about Boeing’s Starliner space capsule (Video)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc Com (INTU) by 15.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 4,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 21,959 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, down from 26,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.16% or $11.98 during the last trading session, reaching $275.82. About 1.03 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 38.54 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,856 shares to 101,377 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cboe Hldgs Inc Com (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 5,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

