Intuit Com (INTU) Holder Clean Yield Group Lowered Holding; Merck & Co New (MRK) Market Value Rose While Mathes Company Has Trimmed Holding by $502,150

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Intuit Com (INTU) by 26.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 4,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 12,407 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 16,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Intuit Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.33B market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $8.35 during the last trading session, reaching $284.06. About 1.99M shares traded or 56.45% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co New (MRK) by 27.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 6,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 15,917 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 21,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $85.34. About 4.10M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO REAFFIRMS EXPECTS AN INCREASE AGAIN IN 2019 SALES, ADJ EBITDA; 08/03/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS – BOARD NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT JUNE ANNUAL MEETING MIRIAN GRADDICK-WEIR, EXECUTIVE VP OF HUMAN RESOURCES OF MERCK & CO; 17/05/2018 – Interesting night — The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more $JNCE $LOXO $BPMC $NVS etc; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT THE CONSUMER HEALTH DIVESTMENT, FORECASTS 2018 GROUP NET SALES OF € 14.0 BILLION TO € 14.5 BILLION; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO SEES VARIOUS OPTIONS POSSIBLE FOR CONS HEALTH; 19/04/2018 – P&G also agrees to buy the consumer health business of Merck for about $4.2 billion; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 16/05/2018 – Congo warns of “new phase” in Ebola outbreak after first urban case

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12,581 shares to 54,521 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp Com (NYSE:TU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Pfd Incm. (FPF) by 16,950 shares to 47,200 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

