Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Stock Rating Reconfirmed by Liberum Capital; Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Spirent Communications PLC (LON:SPT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Spirent Communications PLC has GBX 210 highest and GBX 145 lowest target. GBX 176’s average target is -4.97% below currents GBX 185.2 stock price. Spirent Communications PLC had 16 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) rating on Monday, March 11. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and GBX 145 target. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 155 target in Tuesday, April 23 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Barclays Capital. Liberum Capital maintained the shares of SPT in report on Wednesday, September 4 with “Buy” rating. See Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) latest ratings:

04/09/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 185.00 New Target: GBX 210.00 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 153.00 New Target: GBX 159.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 185.00 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 185.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 155.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 146.00 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 185.00 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 185.00 Maintain

In an analyst note released on 10 September, Liberum Capital reconfirmed their “Sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties (LON:INTU).

Spirent Communications plc provides test methodologies and solutions for communication technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of 1.10 billion GBP. The firm operates through three divisions: Networks & Applications, Wireless & Positioning, and Service Assurance. It has a 19.7 P/E ratio. The Networks & Applications segment develops solutions for functional, performance, and security testing of next-generation networks and applications that simulate real-world conditions in the lab, before a commercial launch, and in the live network.

It closed at GBX 185.2 lastly.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold intu properties plc shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 5,257 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% of its portfolio in intu properties plc (LON:INTU). Bryn Mawr Trust invested in 46,111 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 320,149 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 0.21% in intu properties plc (LON:INTU). Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Co owns 23,309 shares. World Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 17,737 shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Insur Com Of America has 0.02% invested in intu properties plc (LON:INTU). Prudential Inc holds 0.3% or 678,111 shares in its portfolio. 34,480 are owned by Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Co. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks owns 132,081 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs owns 7,805 shares. 18,256 were accumulated by Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt. Nikko Asset Management Americas Incorporated holds 265,523 shares. South State Corporation holds 1,294 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Intu Properties (LON:INTU), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Intu Properties has GBX 116 highest and GBX 30 lowest target. GBX 71.88’s average target is 73.16% above currents GBX 41.51 stock price. Intu Properties had 46 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 70 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, May 13. The firm has “Hold” rating by Peel Hunt given on Wednesday, May 8. The stock of intu properties plc (LON:INTU) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, June 4 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Hold” rating by Peel Hunt on Monday, June 17. JP Morgan maintained the shares of INTU in report on Monday, March 18 with “Neutral” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 95 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Performer”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of INTU in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Underweight” rating.

intu properties plc operates as a real estate investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 582.05 million GBP. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of regional shopping centers; and commercial and retail properties primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It owns interest in 14 regional shopping centers, including MetroCentre, Gateshead; Lakeside, Thurrock; Manchester Arndale; Braehead, Renfrew, Glasgow; and The Mall at Cribbs Causeway, Bristol, as well as three development projects in Cardiff, Newcastle, and Oxford.