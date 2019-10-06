Intu (INTU) Holder Davenport & Company Lowered Its Stake by $381,060 as Share Price Rose; Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Upped Stake

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 4,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 33,457 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, up from 28,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $74.66. About 7.01 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie: IMBRUVICA Plus GAZYVA Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE’S UPADACITINIB MEETS PRIMARY, KEY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS IN; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Adj EPS $1.87; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie: 75.7M Shrs Properly Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn At or Below Purchase Price of $105/Shr

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Intu (INTU) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 1,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 135,993 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.54M, down from 137,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Intu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $267.09. About 1.10 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13 billion and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mkl (NYSE:MKL) by 5,417 shares to 283,018 shares, valued at $308.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ezm (EZM) by 21,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Dfs (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wade G W Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 2,464 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP owns 816 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Globeflex Cap Lp has 0% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, Capital Fund Mgmt Sa has 0.49% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Williams Jones And Associates Limited Liability Corporation holds 117,235 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Zeke Capital Llc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.24% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Old Bank & Trust In accumulated 7,048 shares. Mufg Americas reported 317 shares. Bessemer Group reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 3,877 shares. Jensen Invest Mngmt accumulated 1.49% or 499,215 shares. Covington Cap Management holds 0.85% or 54,905 shares. 129,251 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Trust has 8.27% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 161,043 shares. Capital Ca, California-based fund reported 36,645 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Caxton Associates LP has invested 0.14% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Callahan Advisors Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 21,178 shares. Butensky Cohen Security Incorporated reported 1.24% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Schroder Investment Grp Inc has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ima Wealth Inc stated it has 29,412 shares. First Bankshares reported 88,668 shares. Security Natl invested in 0.69% or 30,056 shares. Old National Bancorp In invested in 163,401 shares. Gladius Mgmt LP reported 6,260 shares stake. Sonata Capital Grp Incorporated owns 2,920 shares. Provident Co owns 15,978 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 74,100 shares or 0.26% of the stock.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of stock. The insider Schumacher Laura J bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76M. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

