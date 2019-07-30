Intrust Bank Na Trimmed Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake as Stock Price Declined; Disney (Walt) Co (DIS) Holding Has Lifted by Baskin Financial Services Inc

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 5,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,990 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21M, down from 91,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.24% or $13.5 during the last trading session, reaching $132.66. About 5.87 million shares traded or 270.49% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500.

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) Co (DIS) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 5,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,143 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.78M, up from 145,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $144.7. About 5.48 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Trust Company Fl reported 0.62% stake. Broderick Brian C invested in 1.02% or 25,684 shares. Vision Mgmt invested 1.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Hawaiian Comml Bank stated it has 46,149 shares. Horrell Cap Incorporated accumulated 0% or 46 shares. Bruni J V & holds 3,176 shares. Princeton Strategies Group Incorporated Ltd has 0.21% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,913 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 163,716 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Fdx Advsr Incorporated holds 15,260 shares. Css Limited Liability Il holds 0.6% or 90,067 shares. Phocas Finance Corporation holds 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 6,493 shares. Oarsman Cap invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, First Manhattan has 0.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northrock Partners Limited Liability Corporation has 4,174 shares. Eagle Ridge reported 79,169 shares.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,651 shares to 177,441 shares, valued at $20.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $392.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8,705 shares to 15,950 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

