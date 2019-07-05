Intrust Bank Na Trimmed Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding by $738,530; Colony Group Has Trimmed Its Stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by $5.02 Million

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 91.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 70,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,748 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $480,000, down from 77,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 603,375 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $2,100 MLN VS $1,892 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – DFS 1Q REV. NET OF INTEREST EXPENSE $2.58B, EST. $2.58B; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Tops EPS Views — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q TOTAL LOANS GREW 9% FROM PRIOR YEAR TO $82.7B; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.6 Billion as of March 31; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME WAS $56.1 BLN, UP 19% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – NY DFS ORDERS INSURERS TO UPDATE RESPONSE & RECOVERY PLANS; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services First-Quarter Results Top Expectations; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness — a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na analyzed 5,681 shares as the company's stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,990 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21M, down from 91,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $46.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $138.23. About 582,127 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset has 0.01% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) has invested 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% or 240,335 shares. 4,000 are owned by Adell Harriman Carpenter. Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel reported 2.15% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 43,286 were accumulated by Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation. Northern Corporation has invested 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 40 shares. Community Tru & Inv, a Kentucky-based fund reported 92,096 shares. Montag A Associates Incorporated invested in 3,900 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Creative Planning owns 8,378 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Com accumulated 69,962 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The holds 50,660 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Invest House Limited Co holds 3,900 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Raymond James & owns 64,052 shares.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 EPS, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $828.13M for 13.99 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $28.14 million activity. $5.24 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B. CAMPBELL VICTOR L had sold 28,084 shares worth $3.90M. Shares for $4.72 million were sold by STEELE JOHN M. Reiner Deborah M sold 523 shares worth $72,639. 200 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $27,896 were sold by Whalen Kathleen M. $4.63 million worth of stock was sold by Foster Jon M on Monday, February 11.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $392.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8,705 shares to 15,950 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney Com has 394,350 shares for 1.74% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 348,218 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Washington Trust reported 96,682 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Us Fincl Bank De invested in 0.02% or 104,623 shares. Valley National Advisers has 545 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.62 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Capital Planning Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.23% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 10,536 shares. 21,778 are held by Convergence Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Co. Schwartz Inv Counsel reported 336,000 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.05% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 24,024 shares. 970 were accumulated by Dubuque Bancorporation. Fifth Third Bankshares has invested 0.07% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Blackrock reported 23.83M shares.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 EPS, up 10.99% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.91 per share. DFS’s profit will be $673.42 million for 9.49 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.40% negative EPS growth.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 138,652 shares to 614,929 shares, valued at $33.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Barclays 1 (SHY) by 14,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA).