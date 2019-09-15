Intrust Bank Na Trimmed Aflac (AFL) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Navellier & Associates Lifted Nice (NICE) Stake by $510,816

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Nice (NICE) by 28.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 3,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The hedge fund held 16,957 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32 million, up from 13,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Nice for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $146.93. About 144,494 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFID II Microsecond Requirement for High; 28/03/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Leads Innovation Session on Artificial Intelligence and Automation at ACAMS 23rd Annual International AML &; 21/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ACTone — The Market’s First Al-Enabled Financial Crime Investigation Management Platform; 26/04/2018 – NICE Will Launch a Tender Offer to Purchase the Outstanding Shr Cap of Mattersight; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – OFFER PRICE PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE $2.70; 06/03/2018 NICE Kicks-off 2018 EMEA CX Excellence Awards Program; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q EPS $0.37; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 17/04/2018 – Bright Pattern, Leading Provider of Omnichannel Cloud Contact Center Software, Integrates with NICE Workforce Optimization

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 26.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 7,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 21,379 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, down from 29,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $51.77. About 3.20M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $784.81 million for 12.21 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold AFL shares while 315 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 455.37 million shares or 3.47% less from 471.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington Tru Communications owns 12,673 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 62,465 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Burney Com holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 90,493 shares. Cognios Limited Com reported 39,883 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Fincl, Missouri-based fund reported 2,775 shares. Financial Architects Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Carroll Financial Assoc Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 21,561 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Lc has 56,275 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,728 shares stake. Wagner Bowman invested in 10,587 shares. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0.22% or 53,015 shares in its portfolio. Foster Motley Inc holds 0.52% or 67,890 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund reported 15,546 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Bell Comml Bank invested in 31,480 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Strs Ohio invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $410.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 13,558 shares to 33,975 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 25,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

