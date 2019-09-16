Intrust Bank Na Stake in Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Lowered by $371,742; Viking Global Investors LP Increases Holding in Jd Com (JD)

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 175.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 20.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 31.82 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $963.89M, up from 11.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.75. About 2.36M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD.COM – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS UP BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM 236.5 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln in fresh funding; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q EPS 17c; 16/03/2018 – https://t.co/l0RHwJq452’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation https://t.co/XcZADWad7E JD.com cnb.cx/2Gzh1vX; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com lead $437m investment in LeEco unit; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 09/05/2018 – SHANDONG DELISI FOOD 002330.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM TO SELL PRODUCTS ON JD’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM; 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and JD.com team on e-commerce logistics

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 59.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 7,014 shares as the company's stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 4,727 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $253,000, down from 11,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 203,696 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Roadhouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXRH); 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q EPS 76c; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Fincl Officer; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Comparable Restaurant Sales at Company Restaurants for First 4 Weeks in 2Q Rose About 8.5% Vs. Prior Yr; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE NAMES TONYA ROBINSON CFO; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $56; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees Positive Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth for 201

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $22.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 996,880 shares to 5.20M shares, valued at $1.47 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 827,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Moderna Inc.

Analysts await Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TXRH’s profit will be $32.70 million for 29.18 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Texas Roadhouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.40% negative EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $992,439 activity.

