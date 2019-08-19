Intrust Bank Na Stake in Pepsico (PEP) Has Lowered by $300,974; As Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) Market Valuation Rose, Real Estate Management Services Has Decreased by $2.16 Million Its Stake

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) by 21.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 239,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% . The institutional investor held 881,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.65M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Catchmark Timber Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $493.04M market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.06. About 34,426 shares traded. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has declined 17.93% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CTT News: 18/05/2018 – CatchMark Timber’s (CTT) CEO Jerry Barag on CatchMark Joint Venture Acquisition Call (Transcript); 07/03/2018 – CTT SAYS 2017 EBITDA DOWN 20.5 PCT TO 81.1 MLN EUROS; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK: PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD BY CAMPBELL GLOBAL; 08/05/2018 – PORTUGAL REGULATOR ANACOM SAYS MAIL COMPANY CTT MUST CUT PRICES; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST INC – COBANK ACB WILL ACT AS AGENT FOR A LENDER SYNDICATE AND PROVIDE A $750 MLN FINANCING FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Senior Vice President Todd Reitz Assumes Responsibility for Operations of CatchMark’s Existing Properties; 22/03/2018 – CatchMark Announces Exercise of Overallotment Option in Public Offering; 03/05/2018 – CatchMark Timber Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 07/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS – PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF €0.38 PER SHARE FOR FY17, PAYABLE IN MAY 18; 07/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS SAYS DECLINE IN ADDRESSED MAIL VOLUMES EXPECTED TO BE IN -5 PCT TO -6 PCT RANGE IN 2018

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 2,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 47,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, down from 50,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $132.35. About 648,827 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CTT shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.92 million shares or 2.12% less from 34.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Capital Llc (Trc) holds 0% or 6,375 shares. Citigroup holds 12,596 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Co holds 6,777 shares. Moreover, Crawford Investment Counsel has 0.09% invested in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Northern Corp holds 0% or 588,912 shares. Us Bancshares De accumulated 0% or 1,177 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 563,395 shares. Argent Trust has 0.07% invested in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 114,570 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 10,479 shares. Huber Cap Mngmt Lc reported 249,879 shares. Indiana-based Old National Bancshares In has invested 0.02% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Invesco Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). 13,200 are owned by Strs Ohio. Jump Trading Limited Liability Co owns 19,744 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

More notable recent CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Timber REITs: Can’t Ignore This Growth Sector – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CatchMark Timber: Asset Sales Propping Up Unsustainable EBITDA And Dividend; 60-100% Downside – Seeking Alpha” on October 15, 2018. More interesting news about CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) Promotes Brian M. Davis to President – StreetInsider.com” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Aurora Cannabis and UFC® Launch Clinical Research on Use of Hemp-Derived CBD Products by MMA Athletes – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $135,969 activity. MOSS DONALD S bought $95,200 worth of stock.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $392.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 11,881 shares to 512,456 shares, valued at $31.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prtnrs holds 64,473 shares. Arcadia Mgmt Corp Mi invested 0.35% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 810,784 were accumulated by Millennium Management Ltd Liability. Lincoln Natl holds 0.05% or 9,745 shares in its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc reported 2.5% stake. Taurus Asset stated it has 104,950 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il owns 1.82% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 419,150 shares. Rodgers Brothers reported 17,181 shares. Garrison Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 34,402 shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Comm Limited holds 5,400 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust reported 1.7% stake. 97,009 were reported by Haverford Services Incorporated. 21,244 are held by Mercer Cap Advisers Inc. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Liability Com holds 2.39% or 49,630 shares in its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr has invested 0.23% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).