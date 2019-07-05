Intrust Bank Na Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Increased as Share Value Rose; Colony Group Raised General Electric Co (GE) Holding by $509,706 as Market Valuation Rose

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 120.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 8,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,950 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 7,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.6. About 3.45M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 93.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 56,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 116,925 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 60,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 20.71M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 04/05/2018 – Doc re. GE Files Form S-8; 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About 2019 Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: COMPANY HAS `SIGNIFICANT’ UNUSED CREDIT LINES; 13/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – AS RESULT OF ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD, PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RETAINED EARNINGS AS OF JAN. 1, 2016 DECREASED BY $4,243 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Backlog $22.2B; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Rev $5.4B; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Cont Ops EPS 4c; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY- MINISTRY OF RAILWAYS IS A 26 PCT STAKEHOLDER IN THE TWO JV COMPANIES; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 04/04/2018 – GE Power and Alstom picked to build Polish Ostroleka power plant

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10,618 shares to 93,213 shares, valued at $24.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 13,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,746 shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “GE CEO Larry Culp Reveals Plans for the Future – The Motley Fool” on June 08, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “GE’s stock slips after bearish J.P. Morgan analyst questions focus on deal ‘headlines’ – MarketWatch” published on June 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Wabtec Shares Fell Nearly 16% in May – Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy General Electric For What It Could Look Like In 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kenya Airways and GE Aviation Sign Digital Flight Operations Agreement – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc invested in 0% or 29,950 shares. Amg Commercial Bank has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested 0.16% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 99,302 were accumulated by Weatherly Asset Management L P. Ima Wealth Incorporated accumulated 10,626 shares or 0.04% of the stock. holds 0.03% or 7,325 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) accumulated 0.02% or 3,824 shares. Halsey Associates Ct reported 0.18% stake. Charles Schwab Management reported 45.53M shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. 24.00 million are owned by Wellcome Trust (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust. 281,749 were reported by Marathon Trading Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company. Torch Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cs Mckee Lp reported 1.39 million shares. Van Strum And Towne reported 0.77% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 70,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 All-American Fourth of July Stocks to Buy for Year-Round Gains – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Walt Disney Company (DIS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Walt Disney (DIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What Wall Street Is Saying About Disney+ – Benzinga” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Streaming Service Poised For Quick Ramp, Says Bullish Morgan Stanley – Benzinga” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bellecapital Interest Ltd accumulated 0.69% or 9,713 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 79,225 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hollencrest Capital Management has 0.15% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 10,612 shares. Brookmont Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Schulhoff Company Inc holds 0.55% or 9,268 shares. Telemus Cap Llc stated it has 36,623 shares. Inr Advisory Services Llc owns 93 shares. 250,000 are owned by Davidson Kempner Cap Management Limited Partnership. 14,461 were reported by Rdl Fincl. Cadinha And Company Ltd Liability Company accumulated 7,077 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 2,800 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited reported 520,570 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma stated it has 1.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Frontier Invest Mngmt invested in 5,440 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Doliver Advsr LP reported 3,852 shares.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $457,888 activity. 42 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares with value of $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.