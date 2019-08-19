Intrust Bank Na Stake in Centene Del (CNC) Has Lifted as Shares Rose; Junto Capital Management LP Lifted Zynga (ZNGA) Position by $2.18 Million; Stock Rose

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 12,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 24,672 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 12,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.54. About 2.97 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 436,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The institutional investor held 8.48 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.18 million, up from 8.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 5.46 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Zynga Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZNGA); 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA FOUNDER PINCUS ESTABLISHES VOTING RIGHTS PARITY; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital LP Exits Position in Zynga; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’ In an unusual move, Pincus doesn’t want the final say anymore and wanted more freedom; 30/05/2018 – ‘Words with Friends’ maker Zynga buys Gram Games for $250 mln; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA ACQUIRES GRAM GAMES FOR $250M CASH & THREE-YEAR EARN OUT; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $37.9M, EST. $32.0M; 2Q VIEW ABOVE EST; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Share Conversion Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Zynga Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN ZYNGA; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Had Seen 2Q EPS 0 Cents

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 of the Best Stocks Under $10 to Buy in August – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Penn National (PENN) Q2 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Cheap Stocks to Buy That Are $6 or Less – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 3, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, KPTI, CSCO, S, MRVL, CVET, PSTG, QQQ, LLY, ESV, KOS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 44,470 shares to 168,670 shares, valued at $72.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 425,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,108 shares, and cut its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Utah Retirement Systems invested in 144,097 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru reported 26,956 shares stake. Junto Mngmt LP has 8.48M shares for 2.6% of their portfolio. Eam Investors Ltd has invested 0.46% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Bb&T Secs stated it has 10,400 shares. 6.63 million are held by Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated. Citigroup Inc invested in 513,327 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Geode Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Park West Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.37% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Moreover, Css Limited Liability Com Il has 0.01% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd accumulated 10,286 shares. Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 18,093 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 0.03% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). 134,200 are owned by Driehaus Capital Mgmt Lc.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Greater Sacramento signs Broome on for another five-year contract – Sacramento Business Journal” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.