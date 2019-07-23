Intrust Bank Na Raised By $966,255 Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) Sentiment Is 1.1

Intrust Bank Na increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 120.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intrust Bank Na acquired 8,705 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Intrust Bank Na holds 15,950 shares with $1.77 million value, up from 7,245 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $254.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $141.26. About 7.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing

Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 78 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 71 sold and trimmed stock positions in Mcgrath Rentcorp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 20.00 million shares, up from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Mcgrath Rentcorp in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 53 Increased: 54 New Position: 24.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 30. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, June 13. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $16000 target. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16800 target in Tuesday, April 23 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, June 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 438,341 shares. Advisors Mngmt Ltd Com reported 34,328 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 823,554 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 103,266 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Reliance Trust Of Delaware invested in 33,369 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com invested in 13,196 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 2.58% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jasper Ridge LP invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Csu Producer Resource reported 18,200 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 31,514 shares. Destination Wealth has invested 1.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Intersect Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 8,190 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp holds 0.74% or 45,235 shares in its portfolio. Ruggie Capital Grp holds 0% or 1 shares. Assetmark Inc accumulated 122,218 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “‘Endgame’ highest-grossing film ever – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Disney vs. Netflix – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity. $227,200 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares were sold by WOODFORD BRENT.

The stock increased 1.97% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $64.26. About 65,319 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) has declined 4.56% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time; 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC); 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 47C (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH SEES 2018 OPER PROFIT UP 11%-15%, SAW UP 8%-12%; 08/03/2018 McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets

More notable recent McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could McGrath RentCorp’s (NASDAQ:MGRC) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Good Is McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) At Creating Shareholder Value? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nesco: Capitol Warrants Are A Buy On The Upcoming Merger With Nesco – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Hcsf Management Llc holds 11.66% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp for 292,409 shares. Rk Capital Management Llc owns 309,699 shares or 5.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sg Capital Management Llc has 2.38% invested in the company for 230,366 shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 2.18% in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 151,095 shares.