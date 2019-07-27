Intrust Bank Na Position In Centene Del (CNC) Was Lifted; As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Scge Management LP Has Increased by $16.60 Million Its Holding

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.35M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Facebook has been too casual about data for too long; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO PROPOSE UPDATES TO TERMS OF SERVICE, DATA POLICY; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 21/03/2018 – REFILE-Academic in Facebook storm worked on Russian ‘dark’ personality project; 21/03/2018 – GOOG, FB: #BREAKING EU proposes new tax targeting tech giants: commissioner – ! $GOOG $FB; 21/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Tuesday before European Union regulators will be livestreamed The Facebook CEO is headed overseas “as soon as possible.”; 20/03/2018 – Beginning in 2014, Cambridge Analytica obtained data on 50 million Facebook users via means that deceived both the users and Facebook, the New York Times and London’s Observer reported on Saturday; 25/04/2018 – Digital Content’s Knit Says Facebook Users Didn’t Go Away (Video); 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK – COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS NO IMPACT ON REVENUE EXPECTED FROM AUDITS OF THIRD-PARTY APP DEVELOPERS – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 7% after a bad weekend of news

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 12,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,672 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 12,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. Cox Christopher K also sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30. 4,761 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartwell J M Lp reported 7.88% stake. The Japan-based National Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hitchwood Cap L P, New York-based fund reported 420,000 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar reported 4,832 shares. Moreover, Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Llc has 0.56% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baskin Financial Service Incorporated holds 2.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 78,750 shares. Excalibur invested 1.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Platinum Management Limited invested in 8.54% or 2.18 million shares. Manchester Capital Limited Co accumulated 4,044 shares. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi owns 7,768 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Psagot Investment House Limited has invested 1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,698 shares. Welch Cap Prtnrs Limited Com New York reported 47,252 shares. Wellington Shields & Lc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

