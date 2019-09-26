Intrust Bank Na Position in American Express Co (AXP) Lowered as Market Value Rose; Flir Sys (FLIR) Holding Held by Fil Ltd

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 69.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 6,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 2,855 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $352,000, down from 9,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 2.61M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 998185.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 69,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 69,880 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78 million, up from 7 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 697,605 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 12/04/2018 – Lorex Technology Launches Exclusive 2k HD MPX 8 Camera Security System Give-a-Way; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Rev $1.76B-$1.79B; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $2.11-Adj EPS $2.16; 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Flir Systems (FLIR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SLB, GWW, FLIR – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.32 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.