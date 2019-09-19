Intrust Bank Na Lowered Its American Express Co (AXP) Holding; Trivago N.V. – American Depositary Shares (TRVG) Shorts Decreased By 1.72%

Trivago N.V. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TRVG) had a decrease of 1.72% in short interest. TRVG’s SI was 5.39M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.72% from 5.49M shares previously. With 439,400 avg volume, 12 days are for Trivago N.V. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s short sellers to cover TRVG’s short positions. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5. About 48,565 shares traded. trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) has risen 25.67% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.67% the S&P500. Some Historical TRVG News: 25/04/2018 – Trivago Sees Overall Flat Revenue in 2018 Vs. 2017; 16/04/2018 – trivago Continues to Invest in Product Innovation, Partners with Silicon Valley Startup Accelerator Plug and Play; 09/05/2018 – TRIVAGO N.V.: TO FURTHER PERSONALIZE HOTEL SEARCH; TRIVAGO ACQUIRES TRAVEL Al STARTUP TRIPHAPPY; 16/05/2018 – trivago N.V.: Announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – TRIVAGO 1Q REV. EU259.4M, EST. EU258.3M; 09/05/2018 – TRIVAGO N.V.: TO FURTHER PERSONALIZE HOTEL SEARCH; TRIVAGO BUYS; 11/04/2018 – trivago N.V.’s First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Scheduled for April 25, 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 09/05/2018 – TRIVAGO BUYS TRAVEL AI STARTUP TRIPHAPPY; 05/04/2018 TRIVAGO FILES TO OFFER UP TO $500M AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHRS

Intrust Bank Na decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 69.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Intrust Bank Na sold 6,558 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Intrust Bank Na holds 2,855 shares with $352,000 value, down from 9,413 last quarter. American Express Co now has $98.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $118.55. About 146,214 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-5; Presale Issued; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel search platform. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. The firm offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumersÂ’ search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. It currently has negative earnings. It provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $137.33’s average target is 15.84% above currents $118.55 stock price. American Express had 13 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 8, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Monday, July 22 with “Sector Perform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 22 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, May 3 by Morgan Stanley.

Intrust Bank Na increased Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 9,787 shares to 26,980 valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 2,964 shares and now owns 50,839 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shufro Rose Ltd has 0.04% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Aviance Ptnrs reported 12,391 shares stake. L And S Advsr Inc holds 67,935 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Marco Mgmt Ltd Com has 1.15% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.12% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh owns 8,209 shares. Eminence Ltd Partnership invested in 296,515 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Burt Wealth Advsr has invested 0.12% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 100,396 were accumulated by Oppenheimer And Co. Violich holds 0.09% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 3,000 shares. Patten Incorporated holds 0.19% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3,680 shares. Moreover, Virtu Financial Limited Company has 0.13% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 17,890 shares. 40,675 are held by Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Company. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Wisconsin Cap Llc has invested 3.32% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.25 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.