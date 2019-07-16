Intrust Bank Na Lowered Hca Healthcare (HCA) Position by $738,530; Hourglass Capital Has Boosted Its Position in Williams Cos Del (WMB) as Stock Price Rose

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 12,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 298,669 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, up from 285,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $28.14. About 3.21 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 5,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,990 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21 million, down from 91,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $140.39. About 483,465 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman likes HCA in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Medicare Update Puts Hospitals in Bulls’ Crosshairs – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “HCA Holdings (HCA) PT Raised to $181 at UBS; ‘See Inflection Coming Again’ – StreetInsider.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 EPS, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $845.49 million for 14.21 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ativo Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 14,437 shares. Everence Mngmt invested in 0.1% or 4,561 shares. 70,269 were reported by Fred Alger Mgmt Inc. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 20,626 shares. Brinker Cap reported 4,354 shares. Miles Cap has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Numerixs Investment Techs holds 0.26% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 14,860 shares. Td Asset Management Inc accumulated 288,903 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Oakworth Cap Inc invested in 0% or 100 shares. Focused Wealth holds 2,130 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited holds 0.01% or 36,777 shares. Consulta holds 250,000 shares or 3.23% of its portfolio. State Street holds 12.12M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Farmers National Bank, a Kentucky-based fund reported 84 shares.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $392.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 11,881 shares to 512,456 shares, valued at $31.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $28.14 million activity. Shares for $3.90M were sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L on Thursday, February 7. $27,896 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Whalen Kathleen M. 466 shares were sold by Reiner Deborah M, worth $64,807 on Friday, February 1. Torres Kathryn A. sold $1.17M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Tuesday, February 12. RUTHERFORD BILL B also sold $5.24M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Tuesday, February 12. 32,944 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $4.63 million were sold by Foster Jon M.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Energy Investing Showdown: Midstream/MLPs Vs. Majors Vs. Broader Energy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Yorkers asked to support gas pipeline project – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Williams Completes Formation of US$3.8 Billion Strategic Joint Venture Partnership with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board in the Marcellus/Utica Basins – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 20,000 shares to 4,336 shares, valued at $348,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,860 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration Corporation, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.10M shares. 2.65M were reported by Cap Rech Global Invsts. Apollo Management L P, New York-based fund reported 299,280 shares. Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cibc Asset holds 133,812 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 97,130 are owned by Alexandria Lc. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1,380 shares. Moreover, Loeb Partners has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1,400 shares. Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware holds 11,487 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 96,781 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset reported 200,139 shares stake. Wetherby Asset accumulated 19,680 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sumitomo Life Ins invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Laffer Invs reported 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Wespac Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 8,406 shares.