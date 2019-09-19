Intrust Bank Na Lifted Its Quanta Svcs (PWR) Stake; Telos Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 66.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 13,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 33,975 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 million, up from 20,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37.87. About 439,831 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 09/03/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Feb Rev NT$64.29B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 3,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 40,238 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76M, up from 36,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $103.05. About 873,174 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Biofuel credits plunge ahead of Trump meeting with senators – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Be Sure To Check Out Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capstone Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 14,303 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested in 0.13% or 186,766 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 2,767 are owned by Wright Invsts. Lifeplan Group has 238 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cypress Grp holds 18,527 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owns 143,419 shares. Driehaus Capital Management Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 8,000 shares. Mairs Power holds 0.02% or 21,611 shares. Auxier Asset Management holds 19,060 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, Texas-based fund reported 18,489 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0.1% or 3.79M shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Com accumulated 5,717 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw invested in 28,591 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Moreover, Aureus Asset Ltd Co has 1.03% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $410.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 7,014 shares to 4,727 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (EFA) by 27,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,200 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

More notable recent Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Strategic acquisitions for Quanta Services – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Uber Cannibal Stocks Underperform but Continue to Buy Back Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Quanta Services (PWR) Announces Strategic Acquisitions – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.