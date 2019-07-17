Intrust Bank Na Lifted Its Position in International Business Machs (IBM) by $787,485; Blume Capital Management Has Lowered Its Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Holding by $4.31 Million

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) by 99.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 86,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35,000, down from 86,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $50.04. About 239,308 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 23.51% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – RESPONSE TO SECOND OAKTREE LETTER; 19/04/2018 – OAKTREE TO SELL 8% STAKE IN COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES: TERMS; 27/05/2018 – Oaktree founder warns private equity standards slipping; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE- CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT WIND-DOWN REPRESENTS CLEAR BEST OPTION FOR SHAREHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS RDL HOLDERS INTEREST BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN; 10/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC OAK.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 11/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Says India May Be Growth Engine in 3-5 Years; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q EPS 78c; 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: OAKTREE FOCUSED ON INDIA, CHINA NPLS

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 195.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 5,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,435 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 2,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $143.02. About 3.79M shares traded or 12.96% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Rang; 16/04/2018 – Realfiction: IBM installs Realfictions mixed reality display DeepFrame at its new innovation centre in Abu Dhabi; 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IBM ADOPTS NEW FASB GUIDANCE ON PENSION REPORTING CHANGE EFFECTIVE IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – IBM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – David Kenny, IBM’s senior vice president of Watson and Cloud, said artificial intelligence is already proving to be beneficial; 27/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Leverages IBM’s Watson to Better Connect and Scale; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Include $800 Million Discrete Tax Benefit; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OAK’s profit will be $103.93 million for 19.55 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration Corporation holds 0.1% or 167,900 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited accumulated 19,403 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Endurance Wealth holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs owns 15,523 shares. Perella Weinberg Cap Management Lp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Polar Asset Management Prtnrs Inc reported 25,000 shares. Moreover, Garrison Bradford And Associate Inc has 0.41% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 9,850 shares. 3.55 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Gru. Adirondack Research And Mngmt owns 61,803 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. Moors & Cabot Incorporated holds 0.04% or 11,014 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Communication Mn has 0% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 228,396 shares. Natixis has 310,000 shares. Intrepid Inc reported 29,890 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A holds 0.01% or 724 shares. Salem Investment Counselors stated it has 0.19% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK).

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 21,645 shares to 92,015 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 10,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C).