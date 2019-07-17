Intrust Bank Na Lifted Its International Business Machs (IBM) Holding by $787,485; Valuation Declined; Bollard Group Position in Bank America (BAC) Has Increased by $1.09 Million

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 195.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 5,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,435 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 2,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $142.93. About 483,124 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 28/03/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Summit, IBM, Greystar; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s top 5 personality traits, according to an IBM supercomputer; 04/04/2018 – IBM X-Force Report: Fewer Records Breached In 2017 As Cybercriminals Focused On Ransomware And Destructive Attacks; 30/05/2018 – Fujitsu, IBM Join Actifio Data Driven 2018 As Premier Sponsors; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Bank America Corp (BAC) by 20.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 40,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 240,497 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64M, up from 200,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Bank America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $29.28. About 15.78M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 14/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Star Mountain Names Former Head of U.S. Leveraged Loan Capital Markets at Merrill Lynch, Stephen Paras, as Managing Director &; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CFO: THIS YEAR’S CAPITAL STRESS TEST IS ‘MUCH HARDER’ THAN LAST YEAR’S; 15/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q TRADING REV. EX-DVA $4.1B, EST. $4.14B; 23/05/2018 – BofA Is Said to Name Zapparoli, Gadkari to Head Capital Markets; 17/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP – ANNOUNCED ISSUANCE OF ITS FOURTH AND LARGEST GREEN BOND FOR $2.25 BILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clough Prtn LP accumulated 806,958 shares. Edgar Lomax Company Va reported 583,676 shares. Moreover, Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 1.21% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 867,471 shares. Howe & Rusling has invested 1.5% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Nordea Inv Management Ab has invested 0.44% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Rench Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 178,669 shares for 3.22% of their portfolio. Linscomb Williams holds 42,110 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 0.04% or 117,125 shares. Tcw Grp Inc accumulated 15,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Axa reported 0.35% stake. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited accumulated 8.45 million shares. Washington Cap Inc holds 62,130 shares. Maryland Capital Mngmt invested in 1.35% or 396,079 shares. 38,188 were accumulated by Stonebridge Advisors Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc holds 0.07% or 3,194 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.16% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Miller Inv Management LP reported 0.08% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Boys Arnold And Company invested 0.63% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 1St Source Bancorp owns 39,396 shares. Investment House Limited Liability Corporation holds 26,237 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Johnson Fin Group Inc reported 0.17% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Capstone Fin Advisors accumulated 5,229 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.51% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 68,031 were reported by Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Co. Lafayette invested in 31,734 shares. Bluestein R H & has invested 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 13,305 were reported by Northeast Finance Consultants Inc. First Bankshares Of Newtown stated it has 11,214 shares. Charter Trust Company invested in 1.25% or 74,176 shares.

