Intrust Bank Na Lifted Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $660,772; S Muoio & Company Trimmed Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Position by $1.12 Million; Market Valuation Declined

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 39,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $98.02. About 1.45 million shares traded or 253.97% up from the average. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 01/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss First Quarter Results and Recent Busin; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE WITH SPARK THERAPEUTICS TO BE ALLOWED TO DESIGNATE AT LEAST 1 BOARD MEMBER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Spark Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONCE); 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO CONSIDER VIEW OF ISS, AMONG OTHERS REGARDING ELECTION OF SPARK THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD AT 2018 MEETING; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S: $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64; 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M; 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 23,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 137,191 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98M, up from 113,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 44.19 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 21/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 27/03/2018 – Ford at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Supports R1 RCM Acquisition of Intermedix; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has ‘zero equity value,’ Bank of America says after deep dive analysis; 09/03/2018 – CANUELAS AMENDS IPO FILING TO ADD MERRILL LYNCH AS UNDERWRITER; 02/04/2018 – Hawaii News Now: Source: Panthers bidder to visit Bank of America stadium Monday; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 21/03/2018 – BOFA ENDS INTERNAL PROBE OF $292M LOSS ON STEINHOFF MARGIN LOAN; 15/05/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.12 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.14 from last year’s $-1.26 per share. After $-1.66 actual EPS reported by Spark Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.53% EPS growth.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $410.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,491 shares to 401,932 shares, valued at $16.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Upland Software Inc by 7,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,814 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

