Intrust Bank Na Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; Qualys (QLYS) Has 1.26 Sentiment

Intrust Bank Na increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 120.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intrust Bank Na acquired 8,705 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Intrust Bank Na holds 15,950 shares with $1.77M value, up from 7,245 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $243.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.24. About 1.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY

Qualys Inc (QLYS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 112 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 89 cut down and sold stock positions in Qualys Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 31.59 million shares, down from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Qualys Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 69 Increased: 86 New Position: 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.42% or 24.40M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui has 7.25M shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based Azimuth Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.91% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Principal invested in 4.17M shares. Moreover, Essex Financial Ser Inc has 0.86% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Decatur Capital Mngmt Inc reported 90,039 shares. Daiwa Grp owns 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 102,680 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 0.69% stake. The Texas-based Brookmont Mgmt has invested 0.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 35,756 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. The Korea-based Korea Inv Corporation has invested 0.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.7% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4.93 million shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company reported 58,991 shares stake. Rockshelter Capital Ltd Com invested in 84,132 shares. First State Bank Of Hutchinson accumulated 1,876 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 14.37% above currents $135.24 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, May 6 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy”. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, May 7. Imperial Capital has “Outperform” rating and $14700 target. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 30. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Tuesday, April 23 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10. Barclays Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Goodman Financial Corp holds 3.62% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. for 85,835 shares. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owns 457,544 shares or 2.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Capital Management Inc has 2.01% invested in the company for 523,292 shares. The United Kingdom-based Herald Investment Management Ltd has invested 1.83% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 110,902 shares.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.24 billion. The firm offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. It has a 50.94 P/E ratio. The Company’s integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables clients to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions.

The stock increased 0.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $82.62. About 37,631 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) has declined 1.97% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 02/04/2018 – QUALYS BUYS 1MOBILITY; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 16/04/2018 – Media Alert: CIO/CISO lnterchange Launches With The Mission To Facilitate Building Security Into The Fabric Of Digital Transformation; 26/03/2018 – Nicolas Chaillan Joins Qualys as Federal Chief Technology Officer; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181172: Philippe F Courtot; Qualys, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q Rev $64.9M; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 26/03/2018 – QUALYS NAMES NICOLAS CHAILLAN FEDERAL CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS ACQUIRES 1MOBILITY; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees FY18 Rev $276.8M-$278.5M