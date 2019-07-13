Intrust Bank Na Increases Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Globeflex Capital LP Stake in Bjs Restaurants Ord (BJRI) Trimmed by $988,410

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Bjs Restaurants Ord (BJRI) by 46.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 21,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,750 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 44,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Bjs Restaurants Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $870.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.98. About 551,455 shares traded or 4.82% up from the average. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has declined 9.04% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BJRI News: 13/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Celebrates Pi Day with a $3.14 Pizza!; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering; 10/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Gets More Convenient as Members can Shop BJs.com and Pick Up in Club; 13/04/2018 – BJ’S RESTAURANTS INC BJRI.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $48; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB SAYS LAURA SEN TO RETIRE FROM BOARD; 13/03/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club to Offer Same-Day Delivery in all Clubs with Instacart; 26/04/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants 1Q Rev $278.5M; 20/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants Opens in Warwick, Rhode Island; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club: Laura Sen Retires From Board; 20/04/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Could IPO as Soon as June or July

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 120.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 8,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,950 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 7,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of stock or 42 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal Mgmt reported 1.69% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Punch Assocs Inv Mgmt Inc owns 56,260 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc holds 0.4% or 904,486 shares. Amer Registered Invest Advisor has invested 0.74% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Spectrum Management Grp Inc stated it has 13,417 shares. 440,000 are owned by Farallon Limited Co. First Interstate Savings Bank holds 2.5% or 100,879 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lomas Cap Ltd Company has 356,649 shares. Boston Common Asset accumulated 91,551 shares or 1.32% of the stock. 2,677 are owned by Blue Edge Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 204,628 shares. Alpine Global Management Limited Liability Company owns 240,426 shares or 7.72% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd reported 2.23 million shares. Lmr Partners Llp has invested 0.86% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $473.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 17,619 shares to 33,496 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 43,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Hudson Cl A Ord.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold BJRI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 22.68 million shares or 5.71% less from 24.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,297 were reported by Ubs Asset Americas Inc. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh holds 0.09% of its portfolio in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) for 162,000 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 25,349 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Somerset Trust has 0.02% invested in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 32,009 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co accumulated 38,754 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 2,818 are held by Asset Mgmt One. Mason Street Lc holds 6,769 shares. Victory Cap owns 7,173 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 5,365 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 8,022 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 40,383 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 5,453 shares in its portfolio.

