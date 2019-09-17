Intrust Bank Na Increases Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA); Longwood Capital Partners Holding in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Has Upped by $835,125

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 16.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 55,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 384,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.06M, up from 328,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $985.07M market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.41. About 102,317 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 30/05/2018 – Dicerna Doses First Primary Hyperoxaluria Patient with DCR-PHXC in Group B Portion of PHYOX Phase 1 Clinical Trial; 14/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BELIEVES THAT IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF ITS CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 14/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.30; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Dicerna to Be Restricted in Its Development of Certain Therapeutics for 18 Mos to Four Years; 17/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA REPORTS SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION WITH ALNYLAM; 03/04/2018 – Dicerna at HC Wainwright Global Biotechnology Conference Apr 10; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT ALLOWS CO TO ADVANCE ALL KEY, PLANNED PIPELINE PROGRAMS; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 9,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 72,951 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08M, up from 63,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.31. About 3.04M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Booking, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – INVESTIGATION TEAM FOUND CREDIBLE THE FOUR COMPLAINANTS’ ALLEGATIONS THAT LAUER ENGAGED IN INAPPROPRIATE SEXUAL BEHAVIOR IN THE WORKPLACE; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA HAS $100M SERIES D FINANCING LED BY COMCAST VENTURES; 09/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast prepares to bid on Fox in mid-June; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT 2018 CABLE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AS % OF CABLE REVENUES TO DECLINE BY UP TO 50BPS VS 2017 – SLIDES; 31/05/2018 – Announcing The New NBCUniversal LightBlade LB800 At Cine Gear Expo, Booth # S107; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 06/03/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Most Customers from Maine Through Virginia

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $410.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Upland Software Inc by 7,046 shares to 11,814 shares, valued at $538,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 7,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,379 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Millennium Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.93% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Palestra Cap Management holds 5.51% or 4.49M shares in its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Invest Management has 2.48% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Blair William & Il reported 484,129 shares stake. 252,256 were reported by Jefferies Grp Inc Lc. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 3.16M were accumulated by Haverford. Brandywine Trust holds 36,840 shares. Moreover, First Fincl Bank & Company Of Newtown has 0.26% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The New York-based Cullen Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Dupont Capital Mngmt owns 629,113 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Asset Incorporated invested in 0.8% or 1.05M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1.71 million shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Llc owns 96,140 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $20.00 million activity.