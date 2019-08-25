Intrust Bank Na Increased Position in International Business Machs (IBM) by $787,485; National Investment Services Trimmed B & G Foods (BGS) Position by $425,640; Valuation Declined

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 195.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 5,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 8,435 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 2,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41M shares traded or 17.68% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – Environmental tech start-up Veridium will use IBM’s technology to issue and manage carbon credit-backed tokens on the blockchain; 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 11/04/2018 – Crossmatch Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM; 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sees FY EPS At Least $11.58

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in B & G Foods (BGS) by 55.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 17,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% . The institutional investor held 14,488 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 32,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in B & G Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.72. About 1.47 million shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods Backs 2018 Sales $1.72B-$1.755B; 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend By 2.2 Percent; 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Raises Dividend to 47.5c Vs. 46.5c; 15/05/2018 – BG Daily News: Fire at Ford parts supplier idles Bowling Green Metalforming; 22/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ELECTS FORMER STATOIL, BG CEO HELGE LUND AS NEW CHAIRMAN; 25/04/2018 – BG UMBRELLA FUND IRSH ANNUAL REPORT 31.12.2017; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 13/03/2018 – B&G FOODS INC – ELECTION OF MILLS INCREASES SIZE OF CO’S BOARD TO NINE MEMBERS, INCLUDING SEVEN INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 – B&G Foods Elects Robert D. Mills to the Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM Transforms its Software to be Cloud-Native and Run on Any Cloud with Red Hat – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM At The Inflection Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Should Investors Sell IBM Stock? – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Calls Pop After Rare IBM Bull Note – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Scariest Risks Facing Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gp Inc reported 978,142 shares. Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And reported 0.17% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Grp Incorporated One Trading LP has 0.01% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7,782 shares. Bell Financial Bank reported 1.36% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Roanoke Asset Management New York holds 0.25% or 3,810 shares. King Wealth has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 33,401 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Group Lc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.49% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Asset, a Colorado-based fund reported 319,572 shares. The Virginia-based Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management has invested 0.58% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Boyer & Corporon Wealth Limited reported 20,737 shares. Princeton Strategies Group Inc Ltd reported 0.65% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Donaldson Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 143,553 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Group Inc has 1.66% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3.09M shares.