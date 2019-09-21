Intrust Bank Na Increased Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $388,284; Md Sass Investors Services Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $1.33 Million

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,755 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22M, up from 2,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33M shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s contract with the Post Office runs out in October and could be a short-term win for Trump; 10/04/2018 – Perfecto Supports Next-Generation Digital Engagement with Addition of Continuous Testing for Amazon Fire TV; 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix; 20/04/2018 – Living In an Amazon vs. Walmart World; 29/05/2018 – Brazil denies Total license to drill Amazon basin for 4th time; 15/05/2018 – Amazon wasn’t always the e-commerce powerhouse it is today. In fact, one of Jeff Bezos’ early mistakes was caught on video; 17/04/2018 – Colm Feore Performs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Autobiography, Common Ground, for Audible; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO MULL SELLING GOODS DIRECTLY IN BRAZIL: RTRS; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 2,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 50,839 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.67 million, up from 47,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.87M shares traded or 11.79% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Assoc has 0.25% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lvm Mngmt Mi has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Waratah Capital Advsr has invested 0.13% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 331,150 were reported by Gulf International Commercial Bank (Uk). Chemung Canal Trust stated it has 2.89% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Swedbank stated it has 0.61% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tanaka Cap Management reported 3,441 shares. Salem Counselors Inc accumulated 266,843 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sigma Planning Corp owns 0.26% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 38,666 shares. Majedie Asset Ltd stated it has 3,417 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc holds 300 shares. Fidelity Natl Finance invested 3.55% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cortland Incorporated Mo invested 0.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Logan Capital Mngmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 107,262 shares.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $410.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 7,712 shares to 21,379 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,932 shares, and cut its stake in Upland Software Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 3.79% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stearns Fin Gru, a North Carolina-based fund reported 512 shares. Herald Invest Management has invested 0.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 4.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Farmers Communication accumulated 169 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Woodstock invested in 151 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 22,837 shares. Newfocus Finance Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp stated it has 253 shares. 193 were accumulated by Confluence Mgmt Lc. Prio Wealth Lp stated it has 2.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,060 shares. Azimuth Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 9,820 shares. Brinker has invested 0.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 275,502 shares. North Star Management invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

