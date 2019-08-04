Intrust Bank Na Holds Stake in International Business Machs (IBM); Summit Asset Management Increases Position in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 195.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 5,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 8,435 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 2,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 7.98 million shares traded or 126.22% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Financing Rev $405M; 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, AI, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 17/04/2018 – IBM CFO JAMES KAVANAUGH: DISAPPOINTED W/ STORAGE REVENUE GROWTH

Summit Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 43.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Asset Management Llc bought 194 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64 million shares traded or 20.58% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal; 05/04/2018 – Amazon, FANGs Pose No Threat to Brokers — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Though Trump’s executive order does not reference Amazon by name, one analyst told CNBC it was a “shot across the bow” at Jeff Bezos’ company; 08/05/2018 – In April, the parent company of Chico’s announced plans to sell products on e-commerce giant Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 29/03/2018 – Dealbook: Trump Attacks Amazon Again: DealBook Briefing; 17/05/2018 – YouTube to launch music streaming service next week; 01/04/2018 – Walmart may be seeking to counter Amazon’s influence, as well as trying to blunt the impact of a number of other health care mega-deals taking shape; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Passes Alphabet as Second-Largest U.S. Company; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID IN TALKS WITH AZUL TO SHIP GOODS IN BRAZIL: RTRS

Summit Asset Management Llc, which manages about $203.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 5,991 shares to 7,207 shares, valued at $374,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tradewinds Capital Limited Company owns 2,140 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. 604 are held by Tanaka Cap Management. Marathon Cap Mngmt reported 0.38% stake. Victory Cap Management Inc stated it has 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Godsey And Gibb reported 709 shares. Lee Danner And Bass holds 8,564 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Guild Invest Mngmt Inc holds 348 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd Llc, Kansas-based fund reported 2,375 shares. Bangor Retail Bank has 858 shares. De Burlo Gru holds 2.54% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,064 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 2.52% or 631,102 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated has 0.93% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wesbanco Natl Bank invested 2.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dsc Advsr Lp holds 0.11% or 327 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 47,438 were accumulated by Willis Investment Counsel. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Company Ltd Llc holds 0% or 550 shares in its portfolio. Homrich & Berg, Georgia-based fund reported 9,534 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And owns 776,027 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Montag A & Associates Inc reported 34,850 shares stake. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 25,348 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Sabal Comm reported 1,976 shares. Quantum Capital Management stated it has 0.48% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cibc Bank Usa invested in 2,125 shares. Alps Advsrs holds 278,366 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. New England Research And Mgmt holds 0.92% or 9,665 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Comml Bank has 0.19% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 15,575 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.54% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Jefferies Gru owns 11,998 shares. Gam Ag owns 86,388 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio.

